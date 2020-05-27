coronavirus deaths

Chicago coronavirus deaths: Angel Butron, who worked at Tootsie Roll factory for more than 50 years, dies from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Angel Butron died Saturday from the coronavirus, and his family is remembering his "tremendously large heart."

Butron immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico in 1969. He began working at the Tootsie Roll factory on Chicago's Southwest Side shortly after that, a little more than 50 years ago.

REMEMBERING VICTIMS: Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

His son said Butron loved his job and was considered an essential worker.

"He was a good man with a tremendously large heart that people relied on for leadership, for advice," said his son, also named Angel.

Butron's family said no words can express how monumental the loss of their patriarch is. Butron was 75.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagowest lawncoronavirus deathscoronavirus chicagocovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
Cook County ME's caseload for 2020 surpasses total for 2019
Army sergeant from Carpentersville dies of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 114K with over 5K deaths
Historic SpaceX launch postponed because of stormy weather
Army sergeant from Carpentersville dies of COVID-19
Chicago releases date for 1st citywide HS graduation
5-year-old girl, 2 teens injured in drive-by shooting on South Side: police
CPS officials unable to reach over 2K students: data
Lightfoot releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines for specific industries
Show More
Jane Byrne Interchange work about to cause big traffic shift
Mayor: Cop who put knee on George Floyd's neck should be charged
AIDS activist, playwright Larry Kramer dies
Disney World proposes reopening dates
Wash. unemployment fraud a warning to other states amid coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News