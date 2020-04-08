Chicago firefighter dies of 'complications of COVID-19,' fire officials say

CHICAGO -- A Chicago firefighter died Tuesday evening after a battle with the coronavirus, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman."CFD has lost one of our own to complications of COVID-19. Firefighter Mario Araujo, a proud member of CFD Truck Company 25 passed away this evening," department spokesman Larry Langford tweeted."He joined CFD in October of 2003 and spend most of his career at Truck 25," Langford said. "May God bless his soul."The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately provide details about the death.