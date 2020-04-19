coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: Local fitness studio offers free virtual workouts for frontline workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Since the beginning of the stay-at-home-order, ABC7 has been sharing ways to stay active while staying indoors.

Bonnie Micheli and Tracy Roemer, owners of the Chicago-based fitness studio Shred 415, gave a preview of some of their virtual workouts you can do for free via Zoom or IGTV.

You can find details of the workouts below:

HOW TO ACCESS FULL 45-MINUTE & 60-MINUTE AT HOME WORKOUTS VIA ZOOM:

  • Individuals can sign into Shred415's Lincoln Park Mindbody Account and register for any class titled "LIVESTREAM" on the schedule. If an account is not recognized, click on "forget password" to reset the password for this studio location.

  • The day before the class, you'll receive a confirmation email prompting you to download Zoom and add hello@fitgrid.com to your contacts.

  • One hour before each class, Shred415 will send a Zoom link via email for you to stream. Classes can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet or computer. All classes are LIVE and must be viewed at the time class takes place.


60-MINUTE WORKOUTS DETAILS:
  • Each class has cardio intervals that can be done without a treadmill. They can be down outside or on any cardio machine if you wish.

  • These Zoom classes are available with an active/unfrozen Shred415 membership or through a drop-in fee of $15.


HOW TO ACCESS IGTV & FACEBOOK LIVE WORKOUTS

  • LIVE workouts are streamed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on @SHRED415 IG.


  • LIVE 15-minute workouts are streamed Tuesdays and Thursdays via the #ShredFam Facebook Group which anyone can access.


  • Individuals can check back throughout the day on @SHRED415 IG for Shredded workouts with Shred415 instructors.


All workouts will be posted to Shred415's YouTube channel and Facebook.

EXCLUSIVE SHRED415 PLAYLISTS

If individuals are missing the awesome class playlists or just need some new motivational music, view B&T's (user name: bonnieandtracy) Spotify for Shred415's latest playlists.
