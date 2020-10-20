fraternal order of police

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police offices closed due to COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The offices of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, the city's police union, are closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

FOP president John Catanzara said one person in the office tested positive for COVID-19 and currently has mild symptoms. The building has been closed out of an abundance of caution of a full cleaning. Everyone is also being tested for the virus.


Catanzara said no one will be allowed back into the building until everyone tests negative.

In a message on the FOP Lodge 7 website, Catanzara said phone lines will still be operational for emergencies only, and if members need help with a non-emergency issues they can email their field representatives.
