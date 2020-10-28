chicago proud

Chicago girl, 10, saves mom who had stroke while exercising

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sienna Livingston always wanted a puppy, and it's hard for her mom to say no after the 10-year-old saved her life in April.

"I just woke up that morning, got my computer and went upstairs to do my work and she was doing her workout," Sienna said.

"I started working out and felt a wave go through my body," said her mother Kimberly Livingston. "Looked back and though, that was odd, and then turned around and fell."

"I thought she fell and it was normal, bit then she couldn't' get up and she was mumbling," Sienna recalled. "I was getting confused and scared."

Sienna may have been scared, but she quickly grabbed the brand-new cell phone she received for her birthday and calmly called 911. Then she group texted her mom's family.

"My mom saw the text first and contacted my sister, and everyone went into action," Kimberly said.

The 50-year-old was having a stroke. She was rushed to Illinois Masonic in time to avoid brain surgery and permanent damage. Her neurosurgeon, Dr. Demetrius Lopes, said timing is critical when treating strokes.

"It could be the difference between permanently disabled or go back to your normal life," he explained.

Dr. Lopes said it's important for people to be aware of the symptoms of stroke. The acronym used is BE FAST:

B- Breathing: Is the person suddenly having trouble with balance or coordination?
E- Eyes: Is there sudden blurred or double vision, or has the person lost vision in one or both eyes?
F- Face drooping: Ask the person to smile to see if one side of the face is drooping or numb.
A- Arm Weakness: Ask the person to raise both arms. Is one arm weak or numb, drifting downwards when they do?
S- Speech Difficulty: Can the person speak? Is the speech slurred or hard to understand? Can the person repeat a simple phrase correctly?
T- Time to call 911: If the person shows any of those symptoms, even if they go away, call 911 and get to a hospital immediately.

Knowing the symptoms and getting to a hospital is especially important now, since some COVID-19 cases have been linked to strokes.

And, as in Kimberly Livingston's case, strokes can happen to anyone with no previous health problems.

Kimberly has made a full recovering thanks to her quick-thinking daughter.

"She went into action. To me it is amazing she was able to do that, keep her wits about her and basically saving my life. It's a blessing," she said.

"I feel happy with myself for doing that," said Sienna.

World Stroke Day is October 29.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolakeviewstroke awareness monthchildrenstroke awarenessstrokefamilyfeel goodchicago proud
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Regina Taylor debuts virtual play 'the black album.2020.resistence'
Free 2020 Virtual Girls' Summit tackles issues across city
NADS hopes to show capabilities of those with Down syndrome in fashion show
Whitney Young student surprised with U Chicago admission, scholarship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
Illinois reports 4K new COVID-19 cases, some winter sports 'on hold'
Woman stabs employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
Lovers rob 6 Chicago area banks, lead cops on 100-mile chase into Ind.: FBI
Behind the scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed in Cook County
Chrissy Teigen writes emotional essay about losing Jack
Fla. added to Chicago COVID-19 travel quarantine order
Show More
Woman shot by Waukegan police speaks out, lawyers demand answers
Black voter turnout motivated by current political climate
FedEx hiring 600 people at new Romeoville facility
Regina Taylor debuts virtual play 'the black album.2020.resistence'
Car crash causes power outage in Northbrook
More TOP STORIES News