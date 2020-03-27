Chicago's Rush University Medical Center transforms hospital for possible surge of COVID-19 patients

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The atrium inside Chicago's Rush University Medical Center is undergoing an emergency transformation in anticipation of a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.Within days, the main lobby will become serviceable as a low-grade emergency room. Individual recliners marked off by privacy screens will function as mini-treatment areas for the mildly ill or injured."These are low acuity conditions -- ankle sprains, minor trauma, minor abdominal pain -- those types of cases that you don't really need an emergency department for," said Dr. Dino Rumoro, dean of Rush Medical College and chairperson of the Department of Emergency Medicine.The area is designed almost as overflow if Rush's emergency room gets inundated with possible COVID-19 patients."Now we're at the point in the epidemic where we anticipate, based on analytics done by analytics team, we might start seeing a surge of patients that might start getting sick," Dr. Rumoro said. "We just want to be prepared for when those patients come in."All patients will come in through the main emergency area and from there, be divided by symptom.In the lobby, patients will be treated by doctors and surgeons who aren't on the frontlines."Because there's so many health care providers right now who are not in their normal line of work because of this outbreak," Dr. Rumoro said.Now doctors will wait to see if demand from the pandemic necessitates this space."The number of new cases we're seeing has not risen as sharply as we thought it would," he said.