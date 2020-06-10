Chicago coronavirus: Autopsy shows Chicago infant died of COVID-19 in March, ME says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the number of COVID-19 deaths ticks above 6,000, the Cook County medical examiner has now determined the youngest victim of the pandemic was just 9 months old.
Joseph Myles died in Chicago at Mercy Hospital on March 23, after a family member found the infant unresponsive.
His lungs were found to be congested and firm during the autopsy, indicating a possible COVID-19 infection, but two swab tests initially came back with conflicting results, the medical examiner's office said.
The swabs were then sent along with other tissue samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The medical examiner now says Myles died as of result of viral pneumonia due to a normal human coronavirus and the new COVID-19 disease.
"I can't comment directly on the medical examiner's process, but it being such a rare disease and being the first recorded pediatric death, I'm sure they had to do a lot of checks and balances to ensure they were in fact getting the right test and testing for the right virus," said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, medical director of Lefkofsky Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lurie Children's Hospital.
COVID-19 infections in young children have proven to be extremely rare, and doctors say pediatric deaths from the virus are almost unheard of.
"The numbers are so low right now in pediatric mortality as compared to adult mortality rates that we've seen that it's really hard to see if there's a common factor that is similar between all of these children," Malakooti said.
Researchers know more about COVID-19 than they did 2 and a half months ago, but that's little comfort to a family who unknowingly lost their baby boy early in the pandemic.
