Coronavirus update: Chicago infant among 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois as city considered next hot spot

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the infant's death as well as the death of a state employee who was diagnosed with COVID-19. The employee works within the Department of Human Services, Pritzker said.
The number of Illinois' COVID jumped by 465 new cases and 13 additional deaths on Saturday. There are now 3,491 coronavirus cases in the state, including 47 deaths.
The virus has spread to 43 Illinois counties, with Carroll, Fayette, and Macon counties now reporting cases.
The federal government said they are looking at Chicago as one of the new hot spots for infections.
"We want to make sure the next New York knows what its situation is. We're looking at New Orleans; we're looking at Chicago; we're looking at Detroit, and we're want to make sure people are talking to each other so that if they are in a high-risk area, they are taking appropriate precautions, " said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.
As local officials heed the Surgeon General's warning, they are now considering extending the state's "stay-at-home" order.
As another extraordinary week draws to a close, officials say fighting the virus means battling the clock.
One of the biggest concerns is that hospitals need time to grow their capacity and acquire the necessary protective gear, such as ventilators and other equipment.
Many health officials fear an avalanche of patients is coming.
"This is a war. It's a war against a pandemic," Governor Pritzker said. "The federal government needs to lead, and until it does, we'll be a leader here in Illinois."
With the number of Illinois cases spiking by the day, there is talk of extending the stay-at-home order that was originally set to expire on April 7.
"I think realistically we're looking at something that's going to stretch deep into April," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
"We're evaluating the science as it comes in and making the moves that we think are necessary," Pritzker added.
Plans are moving forward to turn Chicago's McCormick Place into a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients.
The City of Chicago released a statement that read:
"The City is working in partnership with the State of Illinois, the Army Corps of Engineers, FEMA and MPEA to develop capacity for a large quantity of hospital beds to serve residents in need of care as COVID-19-related hospitalizations are expected to surge in the coming weeks. The temporary health site at McCormick Place will function as a field hospital, providing a large quantity of beds. We remain focused on working in partnership to build up resources and staffing for this site and across the system so that we can combat COVID-19, alleviate added stress to our hospitals and healthcare workers, and ensure patients across Chicago receive the care they need."
A top army Engineer official outlined plans to transform parts of the convention center into three halls.
"I did not think that we could meet the COVID standard in a massive, big building but my engineers are telling me 'I think we got the capability to do that,'" said Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, who leads the corps, at a Pentagon briefing.
The McCormick Place Convention Center is part of a Mission Assignment from FEMA to the USACE to plan, design and convert portions of the Center to an alternate care facility. The overall total for the mission assignment is $75M, which will include other facilities at the direction of the state.
Hall C will become two FEMA field hospitals, according to Semonite, with space for 250 patients each (a total of 500 patients) who have "low acute" illness-in other words, people who aren't that sick.
Hall A will treat 1,800 people; Semonite said that space is "going to be a little higher on the complexity of their injuries."
"Hall B is the hardest one," according to the Army Corps of Engineers' chief, because that space will be entirely "self-contained units."
"In Hall C and A we're bringing the pressure down in the entire convention center," explained Semonite, adding, that "keeps all the containment in."
Hall B will need individual spaces and right now the Army is determining if those should be isolated containers or tents.
Semonite said his team is planning for possible contracts now. He said this could all be built and ready by April 24.
The Javits Center emergency hospital in New York City, conversely, was completed in just days. But that space is designed to treat non-coronavirus patients. The McCormick Place's set-up, the Army said, will be "all COVID."
Pritzker said shuttered hospitals, like Metro South Hospital in south suburban Blue Island, may also be reopened in an effort to create more clinical space.
The state is also calling on existing hospitals to expand. Rush University Medical Center has already turned a lobby space into an area for treatment.
"We have expanded our emergency department," said Dr. Omar Lateef, Rush Medical Center CEO. "We have transformed entire units into COVID hospitals with many units that are designed to take care of patients."
Another effort state officials are looking into is using hotels as quarantine centers, something Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Chicago will be doing in her Monday press conference.
"In two weeks we would need over 28,000 additional non-ICU beds and over 9400 additional ICU beds; that's untenable," Pritzker said.
The governor again called on medical professionals and urged them to go to https://illinoishelps.net/ to volunteer for a statewide rapid-response team.
"We might say, 'Hey everybody, we need a hundred or fifty of these kinds of professionals, please let us know if you're available this afternoon, this evening to come to this location to help us out,'" Prizker announced.
The state also announced financial help for those who rely on SNAP and other food programs, as well as for organizations that help the homeless.
Officials are also working on helping emergency day care providers caring for children of essential workers.
"Without this assistance, many centers that may be closed now temporarily could end up being permanent," said Steven Coles with Li'l Scholars Learning Center.
President Trump ordered General Motors to produce more ventilators under the Defense Production Act, after criticizing the company for not acting quickly enough.
The order comes hours after GM announced it would build the critical-care ventilators at one of the automakers component plants in Indiana.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931.