Chicago leaders plan to provide updates on delayed COVID-19 vaccine distribution to Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago city leaders will give an update about vaccine distribution Friday morning as the weather continues to cause delivery delays from the federal government.The Pfizer vaccine comes from Kentucky, according to city leaderes. Since that vaccine needs ultra cold storage, Chicago's health department and hospitals generally handle the vaccine. Moderna's vaccine is shipped form Tennessee to Chicago, and city health officials said those shipments did not arrive Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.Illinois' department of public health was expecting 365,000 doses from the federal government this week. The department confirmed it received 55,000.The state said it is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies to understand the logistical challenges. Illinois officials also asked if there is anything the state can do to speed up the process.Delays of Moderna vaccine shipments to Chicago caused appointments for vaccination shots at clinics across the city to be canceled or postponed.There are only 60 doses of Moderna left at Innovative Express Care.Two local counties said they cannot move forward with expanded COVID-19 vaccination efforts since Illinois is not providing them with additional doses.Friday, 400 appointments have been scheduled and some may have been canceled."We're going to send out about 200 text messages with emails and a voicemail, alerting people but also giving them a link to rebook next week, so to me, just do the right thing, and we'll roll with it," said Dr. Rahul Khare, Innovative Express Care.Over 2.1 million doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois including Chicago. An additional 445,000 doses were allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities.State public health officials said vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real time and those numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.Chicago hopes to get some Moderna doses Friday but will get an update on supply at a news conference where Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner, will speak at 9:45 a.m.