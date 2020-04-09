Coronavirus: Chicago liquor sales curfew takes effect Thursday, Mayor Lightfoot says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Liquor sales in Chicago will no longer be allowed after 9 p.m. with a curfew taking effect Thursday night.
The order will remain in effect for the duration of the state's stay-at-home order.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the new curfew on liquor sales Thursday, saying too many people and businesses are violating the order.
"This is not punitive, it's protective," Mayor Lightfoot said. "Nonetheless, as with our lakefront closure, we are putting this curfew in place because too many individuals and businesses have been violating the stay-at-home order."
Twenty-one citations have been issued against eight businesses violating the state mandate.
"To date these fines in total have now reached $120,000 and we will collect them," Lightfoot said.
The order is aimed at cracking down on crowds gathering on sidewalks, ignoring social distancing guidelines. Police say the biggest problems they've seen have been on the city's West Side.
Customers will soon start to see flyers at convenience and liquor store windows warning customers they can no longer buy liquor past 9 p.m.
The order also gives Chicago police and the Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department greater authority to fine, arrest and revoke licenses for non-compliance.
The curfew also followed a violent night, in which seven people were killed and another 14 were wounded in shootings across the city, including a 5-year-old girl. The mayor was particularly frustrated with the additional strain that puts on the city's hospital system.
"Individual trigger-pullers slaughtered people in a totally heinous way," Lightfoot said. "This level of violence is never acceptable, never ever."
The mayor said shooting victims are now taking up beds that may be needed by those sickened with COVID-19.
Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said officers have also broken up more than 2,000 groups during the stay-at-home order, peaking Tuesday night with 300 dispersals.
"Nothing is more important than making sure Chicago families are safe and healthy," said Beck. "Liquor stores across the city have already partnered with us to adjust hours and today's order will allow us to expand citywide to further protect Chicagoans from the spread of COVID-19."
The city is also going to crack down at large parties at AirBNB rentals.
"So those holding large gatherings at AirBNBs and the like, make no mistake, we will find it, we will shut it down, period," Lightfoot said. "We're also going to pursue license revocations where possible."
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
