Chicago man celebrates first Father's Day after beating cancer

A Chicago man celebrated his first Father's Day since being diagnosed with a lethal brain tumor three years ago.Jay Patton and his wife were thinking about starting a family when he was diagnosed with glioblastoma in February 2015. Glioblastoma is the same type of cancer afflicting U.S. Senator John McCain - and the deadliest form of brain cancer.After undergoing brain surgery, doctors told Patton he shouldn't try to conceive while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation. Even after completing his treatments, doctors warned him he would be less likely to be able to have a baby.But after getting the all-clear, Jay and his wife Mary welcomed their baby girl Penny on February 4, 2018."I don't take any day for granted. Cancer can happen to you in a very sensitive part of your body, like your brain, at age 35. And you can get through it and you can survive and you can live," Patton said.Patton said he knows how lucky he is, and he will always live life to the fullest with his family."Our plans at the time were disrupted, but I made it to the other side, you know?" Patton said.