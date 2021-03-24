Chicago mayor downplays vaccine allocations concerns after cutting off supply to CPS provider

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot downplayed concerns about how the city is monitoring vendors who distribute vaccine from the city after problems with the vaccine vendor for Chicago Public Schools.It comes after the city cut off the vaccine supply for Innovative Express Care for "knowingly misallocating" thousands of doses meant for CPS employees.Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday the city has a robust oversight system to monitor those who are getting vaccines from the city - and she said they have a right to demand that those with contracts play by the rules. When providers don't play by the rules, they will be cut off, she said.Chicago Dept. of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady clarified what Innovative Express Care did wrong that led to them being cut off."First, they were using doses that had been allocated for the CPS vaccination project for non-CPS employees," Arwady said. "And secondly, they had been misrepresenting their second-dose needs, then using those vaccines instead as first doses, including vaccinating in settings that would not be prioritized by CDPH without our knowledge."Governor Pritzker also weighed in, stressing the need for any vaccine distributor to follow the guidelines set out by the state or the city.Innovative Express Care has a $5 million dollar contract with CPS to vaccinate school employees, but now that their supply has been cut off, thousands of CPS workers are scrambling to get either their first or second dose.The Founder of Innovative Express Care - who took part in a vaccination event a week ago at one of four school sites set up to give shots to CPS employees - fired back on Facebook, saying the company did not misallocate 6,000 doses and blamed the problem on a communication breakdown."All vaccine doses that were not used by CPS, at the end of each week went to another eligible patient for their first dose," said Dr. Rahul Khare, CEO of Innovative Express Care. "CDPH officials never made it clear to us as a provider that we should be storing vaccines in a refrigerator for people awaiting second doses."But the mayor said Wednesday afternoon that there was no miscommunication. CPS has now contracted with a different vendor, CIMPAR, to vaccinate CPS employees."There were a few hundred appointments today that needed to be rescheduled so everyone who was slated to receive a second dose today will be rescheduled for this week," CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson said.Also Wednesday, Lightfoot introduced an ordinance that would protect workers from being retaliated against by their employer if they need to take time off to get the vaccine or recover from COVID-19.