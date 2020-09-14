Health & Fitness

Chicago mom, 2-year-old son kicked off Southwest flight because he was not wearing mask while eating snacks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago mother said she and her toddler son were kicked off a Southwest Airlines flight because he wasn't wearing a mask.

Jodi Degyansky said her 2-year-old son was eating snacks on the plane before it took off Saturday from Florida to Midway Airport.

Flight attendants told Degyansky the boy had to keep his mask on. However shortly afterward, they were both escorted off the plane.

"I agree with the process and protocol in place, I also think there needs to be some leniency when it comes to eating and drinking. Seems like there's a lot of grey area," Degyansky said.

Southwest said it is looking into the situation.
