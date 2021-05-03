Chicago non-profit Sewa chapter joins efforts to fight against COVID-19 surge in India

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local group of businesses, medical professionals and politicians is working together to send help from Chicago to India.
The local chapter of the humanitarian non-profit Sewa is helping to gather the medication and medical equipment to send overseas.
"So far, from the money that we have collected, UPS raised over 2,500 oxygen concentrators with the help of Air India. Both of them provided free services, and Air India will be landing soon or may have landed already," said Dipti Desai, Sewa International.
The travel restrictions between the United States and India is scheduled to go into effect Tuesday. It does not apply to U.S. citizens, permanent residents or their families.
