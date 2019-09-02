Health & Fitness

Chicago Park District kicks off 'Free Fitness Week' for guests, members

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer may be coming to an end but Chicago Parks wants to keep you moving!

The Chicago Park District announced it will kick off its' Free Fitness Week on Tuesday.

RELATED: Chicago Park District to open registration for fall programs

Registered guests can visit any of the district's 69 fitness centers during the week of September 3-8.

The district announced discounted member rates will also be available in monthly, three-month or annual passes.

RELATED: Chicago beaches, public outdoor pools to close after Labor Day

You can register for free witness week by clicking here.

For more information or member rates visit their website at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
