chicago park district

Chicago Park District offers free week of fitness classes

Summer may be coming to an end but Chicago Parks wants to keep you moving!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A New Year can mean new fitness goals for many people.

The Chicago Park District is offering residents the chance to preview classes for free at 69 centers across the city.

Free Fitness Week kicks off Monday, December 30 and is open to all ages.

Visitors will get to preview over 25 fitness classes being offered this winter. You can also stay to take a free dip in the pool.

What: Chicago Park District's Free Fitness Week
Where: Chicago parks citywide
When: Monday, December 30-Tuesday, December 31 & Thursday, January 2- Saturday, January 4.

*Hours vary by park and fitness classes vary per location.

For more information visit their website: Chicago Park District.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagocook countyfitnesseventscommunitychicago park district
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT
Turn your Christmas tree into mulch
Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach
Chicago shore battered by high waves, lakefront path closed
Lakefront pedestrian trail closed due to high waves: Chicago Park District
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 20, critical after being shot in head at South Shore party: police
Michigan State University student shot and killed in Chatham while home on break
20 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Child shot at Oak Forest gun range
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning showers, mostly cloudy Sunday
Water main break causes flooding, closes streets in north suburbs
'The holiday season has a different meaning now," Dispatcher helps deliver baby over 911 call
Show More
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
Spotify to stop selling political ads in 2020
Suspect ejected in crash while trying to flee from police
No survivors of Hawaii helicopter crash that killed 7: officials
Man missing from Englewood for nearly 2 weeks
More TOP STORIES News