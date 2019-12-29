Chicago Park District offers free week of fitness classes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A New Year can mean new fitness goals for many people.
The Chicago Park District is offering residents the chance to preview classes for free at 69 centers across the city.
Free Fitness Week kicks off Monday, December 30 and is open to all ages.
Visitors will get to preview over 25 fitness classes being offered this winter. You can also stay to take a free dip in the pool.
What: Chicago Park District's Free Fitness Week
Where: Chicago parks citywide
When: Monday, December 30-Tuesday, December 31 & Thursday, January 2- Saturday, January 4.
*Hours vary by park and fitness classes vary per location.
For more information visit their website: Chicago Park District.
