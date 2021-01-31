Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,345 new coronavirus cases, 65 deaths

Capacity limits on indoor dining and events will remain in place, officials said.
"We continue to see great progress in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, and I am thrilled that our metrics continue to move in the right direction," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot in a statement. "However, while we welcomed the return of limited indoor service last weekend, a rush to expand capacity too quickly would be irresponsible. With cases and positivity rates still higher than before the second surge, now is the time to keep safeguards in place to ensure continued progress and hopefully prevent any rollbacks in the future."
Chicago is able to move to Phase Four after meeting the state-imposed criteria, including a positivity rate less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days.
Indoor capacity at bars, restaurants and events will remain limited to 25% or no more than 25 people.
The sale of alcohol is prohibited after 11 p.m. and bars and restaurants must close by midnight.
Capacity for most other industries will remain at the lesser of 40% or less than 50 people.
Illinois health officials reported 3,345 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths Saturday.
If all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 11, which covers Chicago, will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Sunday.
The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,123,873, with a total of 19,203 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 107,802 specimens for a total of 15,952,421..
RELATED: Illinois COVID vaccine map shows how many residents vaccinated by county
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 23-29 is 5.1%.
RELATED: Illinois coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area
The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.
Chicago moving forward?
A total of 1,304,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 1,800,575.
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
A total of 58,357 doses were administered Thursday, making it the third day in a row Illinois has seen a record-high number of vaccines administered. On Tuesday, 53,628 doses were administered and 55,865 on Wednesday.
RELATED: Johnson & Johnson vaccine 85% effective against severe COVID-19 disease
Johnson & Johnson's long-awaited vaccine appears to protect against COVID-19 with just one shot - not as strong as some two-shot rivals, but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses.
J&J said Friday that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the single-shot vaccine was 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe illness, and much more protective - 85% - against the most serious symptoms.
Only 1.4% of Illinois' population has received both doses of a vaccine.
In Chicago, health officials said they're receiving only about 35,000 vaccine doses a week, allowing them to administer only 5,000 doses a day, for vaccines that require two doses.
"The federal government is directing us to do first and second doses and to make sure everybody is getting the doses at the right period of time," Pritzker said.
Rather than vaccinating as many people as possible with the first dose, Gov. Pritzker said the state does keep vaccines in reserve for second doses.
IDPH reports that a total of 887,845 vaccine doses have been administered, including 131,401 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 38,738.
The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time, and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.
Pritzker said there are plans to launch walk-in locations once the supply of vaccine increases. He also announced the creation of a new portal, coronavirus.illinois.gov, to provide the latest information on vaccines.
As of Thursday night, 2,735 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 532 patients were in the ICU and 297 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The deaths reported Friday include:
-Champaign County: 1 female 80s
-Clay County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
-Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s
-DeKalb County: 1 male 90s
-DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-Franklin County: 1 female 80s
-Grundy County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s
-Kane County: 1 male 70s
-LaSalle County: 1 female 60s
-Lee County: 1 female 80s
-Livingston County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
-Macoupin County: 1 female 80s
-Madison County: 1 female 90s
-Mason County: 1 female 40s
-McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 90s
-Montgomery County: 1 male 70s
-Peoria County: 1 female 80s
-Perry County: 1 male 50s
-Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
-St. Clair County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
-Stephenson County: 1 female 80s
-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
-Washington County: 1 female 70s
-Whiteside County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
-Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
-Williamson County: 1 female 90s
The Associated Press contributed to this report.