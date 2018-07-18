HEALTH & FITNESS

Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A new program is planned to help Chicagoans get discounts on prescription drugs.

The Chicago RX Card could offer residents savings of up to 80 percent on name brand and generic medications. The card will be accepted at all major chain pharmacies and some locally owned stores.

According to a press release from Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office, the program is free to Chicago residents.

Coast2Coast RX will be the vendor for the cards, according to the press release.

City of Chicago representatives said residents can apply for the card at the library, some alderman's office, and at chicagorxcard.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthprescription drugsrahm emanuelChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
Water Pik recalls electric toothbrush for fire hazard
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman found fit to stand trial
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
Show More
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
Man shoots gunmen to save wife during attempted home invasion
Secret Service agent dies after suffering stroke on the job
More News