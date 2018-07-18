Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents

CHICAGO (WLS) --A new program is planned to help Chicagoans get discounts on prescription drugs.
The Chicago RX Card could offer residents savings of up to 80 percent on name brand and generic medications. The card will be accepted at all major chain pharmacies and some locally owned stores.
According to a press release from Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office, the program is free to Chicago residents.
Coast2Coast RX will be the vendor for the cards, according to the press release.
City of Chicago representatives said residents can apply for the card at the library, some alderman's office, and at chicagorxcard.com.