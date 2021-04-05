Chicago State University, Gallagher Way vaccination sites open Monday

Vaccine shots will be given at Gallagher Way with the goal of administering 2,000 doses pe- day.
This location is by appointment only, serving those in groups 1A, 1B and 1C. By Sunday night, all appointments were taken, but additional appointments are expected to be announced. Those appointments will be available on zocdoc.com/vaccine.
This site opens at a good time as Chicago is seeing an uptick in cases - especially among adults 18-39 and particularly on the North Side.
Are we headed for a 4th COVID wave?
The site officially opens up with a news conference set for 9 a.m.
The mass vaccination site at Chicago State University also opens Monday.
Initially appointments are only available to those living in zip codes 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655 and 60827.