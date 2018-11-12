Chicago suing online e-cigarette retailers accused of selling to minors

The city of Chicago is filing a lawsuit against eight online e-cigarette retailers accused of selling to minors.Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to announce the lawsuit Monday morning. The retailers were allegedly caught red-handed selling to minors.The lawsuit follows a sting operation against dozens of brick-and-mortar retailers.The city also sent formal requests for information letters to 33 e-cigarette manufacturers who the city believes may be engaging in unlawful and deceptive marketing practices that appear to be targeted to minors. If the companies do not respond, the City will serve them with subpoenas.Last week, the FDA said it would move to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes in gas stations and convenience stores as early as this week, all in an effort to curb teen consumption.