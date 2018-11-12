HEALTH & FITNESS

Chicago suing online e-cigarette retailers accused of selling to minors

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Chicago is filing a lawsuit against eight online e-cigarette retailers accused fo selling to minors.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The city of Chicago is filing a lawsuit against eight online e-cigarette retailers accused of selling to minors.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to announce the lawsuit Monday morning. The retailers were allegedly caught red-handed selling to minors.

The lawsuit follows a sting operation against dozens of brick-and-mortar retailers.

The city also sent formal requests for information letters to 33 e-cigarette manufacturers who the city believes may be engaging in unlawful and deceptive marketing practices that appear to be targeted to minors. If the companies do not respond, the City will serve them with subpoenas.

Last week, the FDA said it would move to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes in gas stations and convenience stores as early as this week, all in an effort to curb teen consumption.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthlawsuite-cigarettesrahm emanuelvapingsmokingChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Newsviews: Preterm births
Achy back? It could come from one of these surprising causes
How to care for your health this National Diabetes Month
Conjoined Bhutanese twins have been successfully separated following a six hour surgery
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Investigation continues after bouncer fatally shot by Midlothian police officer
Woman sexually assaulted by home invader in Brighton Park
Body found in Lake Michigan in Highland Park may be missing Elgin woman
Ghost Army: Chicago area man, 95, reflects on time in top-secret unit during WW II
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cold Monday with flurries to the south
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Couple ties knot at 'Friends' pop-up bar in Chicago
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Show More
Quick Tip: Dealing with mysterious texts from strange numbers
March held after 3 racist, anti-Semitic incidents at Oak Park and River Forest High School
Pabst, MillerCoors head to trial to settle a contract dispute
Camp Fire in Butte County equal to deadliest wildfire in CA history
More News