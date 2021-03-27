Chicago teen among Illinois COVID deaths reported Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Among the 33 people who were reported to have died from COVID-19 in Illinois Friday was an 18-year-old girl from Chicago.
Zmaya Bell died of COVID complications on Wednesday, her family said. She was a high school junior with straight As and a member of the pom-pom squad at Simeon Career Academy.
"She just loved to talk about her future. She was ready," said her mother Darica Hollins. "She was looking forward to the future, and I was looking forward to guiding her ad helping her get there."
Zmaya Bell is survived by her four siblings.
The state's public health officials reported 3,002 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths Friday.
