coronavirus illinois

Chicago teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a 19-year-old man who died of COVID-19 said he had no prior health conditions, but that didn't stop the virus from taking his life.

Arnold Herrera died on Sunday at UI Health. His relatives said he had no underlying conditions that they were aware of, and they remain stunned by how quickly his condition worsened.

Herrera was a helper for whom the sky was indeed the limit.

"A huge amount of energy, just... 'I'm going to do it because I'm going to do it,' because I can do it. That 'I can' attitude," said his brother, Pablo Portilla.

RELATED: Couple dies of COVID days before Christmas after short family visit


EMBED More News Videos

The Bruno family hopes their story serves as a tale of caution for those who want to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.



Arnold's brother said his younger sibling never saw a problem he didn't try to fix - including in the garage, where he worked on cars for a living.

But on Saturday, Herrera's giving spirit was taken by COVID-19.

"I kept on praying that he was going to be better because I knew he was always, you know, strong," Portilla said. "It wasn't in God's plan."

Pablo said Arnold was diagnosed last week and was recovering at home, but his condition worsened hours after ringing in the new year.

"He told us 'Happy New Year,' and unfortunately after we, he just had complications a full day," Portilla said. "He was in pain, and we took him to the hospital, and that's that."

RELATED: Tinley Park teen dies of COVID-19 days after diagnosis, family says


EMBED More News Videos

Sarah Simental's parents say she had no other health problems, and still, the virus took her life at such a young age.



Arnold played guitar at his church in Little Village and graduated from Benito Juarez High School, where he was active in the junior ROTC program.

His death comes with a warning his family hopes others heed.

"It doesn't discriminate on age. It just happens. And we should all be careful. We shouldn't think, 'Oh yeah because I'm young, it's not going to happen to me,' like no,'" Portilla said.

Arnold Herrera would have turned 20 in March. Records show he's is the eleventh person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19.

Pablo Portilla is accepting donations in his brother's memory on GoFundMe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstinley parkcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisteenagerteencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
IL reports 6,839 COVID-19 cases, 126 coronavirus deaths
IL reports 5,059 COVID-19 cases, 79 coronavirus deaths
Cook County launches COVID vaccine registration form
Cancer survivor mobilizes for blood donations during pandemic despite personal risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Half of teachers slated to return to school failed to show up: CPS
1st Chicago healthcare workers receive 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
IL reports 6,839 COVID-19 cases, 126 coronavirus deaths
Kyle Rittenhouse expected to plead not guilty in court Tuesday
Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
Show More
Skier hanging from chairlift caught by rescuers: VIDEO
Kenosha braces for unrest as charging decision looms
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, brief PM sun possible
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Off-duty cop carjacked in Calumet Heights
More TOP STORIES News