COVID-19 Chicago: O'Hare airport vaccination site now available to transportation workers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting Thursday, transportation workers can get COVID-19 vaccinations near O'Hare airport.A vaccination site at the Hilton Chicago O'Hare Airport Hotel will be open to all transit workers, and will administer over 2,000 vaccines per week.First responders and security workers can get vaccinated Friday, and other employees will have a chance on Monday. All employees at O'Hare and Midway airports will be eligible, as well as the transportation workers and taxi and rideshare drivers.Plus, both United and American airlines are setting up their own vaccination clinics for their employees. United will start with vaccinating employees 65 and older, or members of flight crews. American is opening up vaccinations to all employees, starting with those who interact with the public first.Airline workers will get the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning Thursday. Eligible employees will need to register and make an appointment to get their shot.