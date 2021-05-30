coronavirus chicago

Chicago closes mass vaccination sites, targets localized outreach for COVID vaccine

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago closes mass vaccination sites, targets localized outreach for COVID vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago is moving to a new effort to reach COVID vaccine-hesitant populations by making vaccinations as simple and convenient as possible. During the Memorial Day holiday weekend, part of that effort is bringing the shots to where people are out having fun.

It's not how they thought they'd spend the holiday weekend, but in between cookouts and ballgames, some are getting vaccinated.

"It feels good, man," said Deangelo Gardner, who is newly vaccinated. "I'm tired of going in people's homes and they're asking me am I vaccinated. Because I didn't really want it at first, a little iffy about it, but you gotta get it."
Gardner got his Johnson & Johnson dos at a pop-up site in Washington Park.

He went on his lunch break while working as a cable guy and said it was his customers who convinced him to get it.

Daily Illinois COVID Update



"I'm talking to different people who've been vaccinated, and they won me over," Gardner said.

The Washington Park location is one of several pop-up vaccination sites as the city tries to bring the vaccine to where people are enjoying the holiday weekend.

At the Logan Square Farmers Market, shots were being administered in a vaccination bus.
"The goal here is to get to the underserved people in the community and encourage them," Mae Chua, the lead nurse at Washington Park vaccination site.

Just over half of Chicago residents have received at least one dose, but the goal is to hit 70% by July 4.

This, as the city moves away from mass vaccination sites after closing Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field and the walk-in section of the United Center in favor of more targeted and localized outreach.

Saturday's closure at Wrigley Field marked the end of a two-month effort, in partnership with Advocate Aurora Health and the Chicago Cubs, that delivered more than 42,000 vaccine doses to Chicagoans - more than the capacity of Wrigley Field itself, city officials said. Aurora Health will redeploy resources to support hyperlocal, community-based vaccination efforts, including staffing the city's mobile vaccine buses - the Vaccination Station - that allow residents to get vaccinated without leaving their neighborhood.

Patients with appointments scheduled at Gallagher Way after Saturday have been contacted, and their appointments have been relocated to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, less than a mile from Wrigley Field.

Jeannette Banks is homeless and lives in Washington Park. When asked if she is glad she got the shot, she said, "Yeah, I don't want to get sick. I'm already sick with asthma."

More vaccination events are plannned for Memorial Day, including one at North Avenue Beach and another at 31st Street Beach.

For more information on vaccine events coming up, visit chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid19-vaccine/home/calendar-of-events.html.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagowashington parklogan squarecoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
COVID vaccine hesitancy could dash Chicago's big reopening plans
Pride Parade returning to Chicago this year
Englewood lags behind in Chicago's COVID vaccination effort
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family remembers victim killed in wrong-way Dan Ryan crash
Avondale intersection where 'School of Rock' actor killed unsafe: group
Oldest American, fastest woman on Everest return safely
IL Legislature approves Juneteenth as a state holiday
Ex-'Tarzan' actor among 7 plane crash victims in Tennessee
15 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
IL House votes to ban police lies to young suspects
Show More
Chicago Cubs' David Bote suffered dislocated shoulder on slide vs. Cincinnati Reds
2 dead, over 20 wounded in shooting outside Miami banquet hall: Police
Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 602 cases, 18 deaths
13-year-old girl hospitalized in ICU after TikTok fire challenge attempt
Hiker mauled by bear at Yellowstone National Park
More TOP STORIES News