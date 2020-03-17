Coronavirus IL Death: 1st Illinois COVID-19 fatality identified as Chicago woman, governor says in daily update

Gov. JB Pritzker said the woman tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and had underlying medical conditions. She also had contact with someone else known to have the virus, Illinois officials said.
She died Monday night at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
"I'm deeply saddened to share news that I've dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak," Pritzker said of the virus claiming its first Illinois life.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 61-year-old Patricia Frieson.
"I want to extend my deepest condolences to her family members," Pritzker said. "I want them to know that the entire state of Illinois mourns with them. May her memory be a blessing."
Frieson wasn't a nursing home patient.
But Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced a crisis unfolding at a DuPage County long-term care facility, where a woman in her 60s tested positive on Saturday.
After everyone in the facility was tested Sunday, officials said 18 residents and four staff members were confirmed to have the virus.
"Residents are being isolated either in a separate wing of the facility or in the hospital, and staff that are positive are furloughed at home," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
DuPage County officials said the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook self-identified themselves as the facility in question.
The county's health department said they'll have to reach out to hundreds, possibly thousands, of people who may have come in contact with each of the confirmed cases.
For weeks, officials have been asking privately owned senior homes, and mandating state-owned facilities, to limit visitors and take extensive action to pre-screen employees.
Officials said that first resident diagnosed Saturday had been symptomatic for a few days.
"This reinforces the need for all of us to do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to these residents," Ezike said.
Frieson was not a resident of a nursing home, state officials said.
Pritzker and other officials repeated a message of vigilance in protecting the state's seniors and most vulnerable on Tuesday.
The governor was asked if he's leaning toward any kind of mandatory quarantine or curfew. He said he continues to evaluate measures that need to be taken, but he didn't indicate that such a move is imminent.
Pritzker activated about 60 Illinois National Guard service members to assist with the state's COVID-19 response on Tuesday. The service members include 43 airmen from the Peoria-based 182nd Airlift Wing's Medical Group and 17 planners and liaison officers from Army National Guard and Air National Guard units across the state.
The Illinois National Guard said the activation is in anticipation of the need for more medical staffing and logistic support.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois rose to 160 on Tuesday. Patients are reported in 15 counties between the ages of 9 to 91.
The announcements came on the same day that Illinois held its primary election and schools shuttered statewide to limit spread of the virus.
All schools in Illinois, including Chicago Public Schools, closed Tuesday until the end of March.
Chicago restaurants and bars also closed Monday night to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some restaurants will offer delivery and take out.
Starting Tuesday through the end of the month, all Secretary of State driver services facilities across the state will be closed. All expiration dates for drivers licenses, vehicle registrations, and other documents will be extended 30 days.
From the state's Emergency Command Center in Springfield, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a ban on gatherings of 50 people or more Monday.
"We are in a very serious moment of history of our state and our nation," Gov. Pritzker said. "It is imperative that our residents take responsibility for themselves, their families, and their communities at this moment."
Minutes earlier, President Donald Trump had announced new guidance recommending people stay away from gatherings of more than 10 people. He said it now could be "July or August" before life returns to normal.
"Avoid gathering in groups of more than ten people, avoid discretionary travel, and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts," Trump said.
Earlier, Pritzker joined other governors on a conference call with the president who called on states to work their own supply chains to obtain additional medical supplies.
"We need the federal government to lead, follow, or get out of the way," Pritzker said. "From the beginning, I've been pressing the White House for rapid test deployment nationwide."
Illinois officials announced Monday that the number of Illinois cases had reached triple digits. There is now a total of 105 cases of COVID-19 across 15 counties, including two new counties: south suburban Will and downstate Peoria.
Officials say with a limited number of testing kits, not everyone with symptoms can or will be tested.
"We are prioritizing testing for those who are at the highest risk of illness and ask those who have mild symptoms and do not meet those criteria to not demand to be tested," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Department off Public Health.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.