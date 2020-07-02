Chicago COVID-19 survivor recovering at home after 70 days in hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago woman is sharing her story of survival after spending 70 days in hospitals and rehab centers fighting COVID-19.Angela Samuel got sick in March. Her symptoms were so severe, she had to be in a medically-induced coma and eventually went into septic shock. But she fought back."It was a rough road, but with those doctors and PCTs and staff, but I felt cared for," Samuel said.Angela is feeling much better now, but is still not fully recovered. She still has to do breathing exercises and other treatments to try and build up her endurance since her lungs are still weak.After not seeing her for three months, her family welcomed her home on June 12 with a drive-by parade.Samuel said she feels blessed to have family, friends and co-workers who support her.