Chicago residents demand Lightfoot deny General Iron's relocation permit to Southeast Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group fighting for their community on the Southeast Side gathering in Mayor Lightfoot's Logan Square neighborhood Saturday."We are sick and tired of voting people in that don't care about us," said George Washington High School student Gregory Miller."I come to demand Lori deny the permit for a serial polluter's relocation to the Southeast Side of Chicago, my home," added fellow student Trinity Colon.General Iron, currently located in Lincoln Park , is looking to open a metal recycling facility in South Chicago early next year. Lincoln Park residents have been critical of the facility, expressing concerns about its impact on air quality."If it is not right for one community, it shouldn't be right for any community," said Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward."This is unacceptable. It is not right," said Yesenia Chavez, with the United Neighbors of the 10th Ward.RMG which owns General Iron released a statement that read:However, Southeast Side residents are not convinced."We deserve to have a life expectancy the same as a North Sider, therefore we demand it. We deserve to have jobs that won't tear up our insides, therefore we demand it," said Oscar Sanchez with Southeast Youth Alliance.The mayor's office isn't commenting on Saturday's demonstrations. RMG officials said General Iron will close in Lincoln Park by the end of the year.