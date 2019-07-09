Chicago's drinking water is safe, Lightfoot says after pausing water meter program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is reassuring residents that the city's drinking water is clean following a decision to pause water meter installations.Lightfoot joined the city's Department of Water Management Tuesday morning to announce that officials will halt the installation of water meters in homes with lead service lines after new data from an ongoing study found an increase in lead levels in a small percentage of homes."We don't know specifically what the issue is with the meter," Lightfoot said. "We just know that in a certain number of meters we saw an increase in lead levels."Thirty-six homes in the 510 homes studied since 2018 went above the Environmental Protection Agency's safe water guidelines. The mayor said this is not a neighborhood specific issue."I have a water meter in my house," Lightfoot said. "The testing is free."City officials said 179,000 residences have had meters installed since the program began in 2009 and it'll remain on pause until the city can determine a cause and a fix."What we're doing is looking at other alternatives, taking additional steps with the current meters, looking at other alternative solutions, testing those internally in the lab," Lightfoot said. "Once we get to a place where we believe that the meters are safe, we'll start the program anew."The mayor said no one who lives at any of the addresses with elevated lead levels in the study had elevated levels of lead in their blood.