Coronavirus

China hid information about coronavirus, should pay billions, lawsuit alleges

LAS VEGAS -- Five Las Vegas businesses have filed a federal lawsuit through an attorney seeking class-action status for 32 million small businesses to collect what he says could be trillions of dollars in damages from the Chinese government for lost income and profits due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Attorney Robert Eglet alleges China was reckless, negligent and covered up information about the respiratory illness instead of sharing information that might have prevented its spread.

Chinese Embassy officials in the U.S. didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Before the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas, a China foreign ministry spokesman said people should stop making "wrongful remarks that stigmatize China."

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Eglet said that instead of sharing information with the world about a new virus for which there was no vaccine or cure, the government of China intimidated doctors, scientists, journalists and lawyers while allowing worldwide spread of COVID-19.

Eglet says the lawsuit could take many years to resolve.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnevadacoronaviruslawsuitclass action lawsuitu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Local dance party goes digital amid COVID-19 crisis
Boy's death no longer counted among LA County's coronavirus total
Mayor Lightfoot warns of park, lakefront shutdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' tax filing deadline delayed as COVID-19 cases rise to 1,865
Mayor Lightfoot warns of park, lakefront shutdown
Mundelein mayor, wife positive for COVID-19
$2 trillion virus rescue bill hits late snags in Senate
What to know about Illinois' 1,865 COVID-19 cases
CTA bus, rail operators test positive for COVID-19
Lupus patients face severe medication shortage after Trump touts drug for coronavirus
Show More
Stocks have first back-to-back gains since sell-off began
Boy's death no longer counted among LA County's coronavirus total
IL attorney general addresses price gouging, hoarding complaints amid COVID-19 crisis
Cook County morgue prepares for surge in bodies amid COVID-19 outbreak
Lockport teachers organize drive-by parade by students' houses
More TOP STORIES News