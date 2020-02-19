Circle of Health

Coronavirus: China to destroy some cash bills, sanitize others in effort to limit spread of virus

China is widening its efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which now includes destroying and sanitizing money which passes through countless hands.

The People's Bank of China announced it will destroy hundreds of billions worth of its paper currency and use ultra-violet light to disinfect it.

Internal medicine specialist Dr. John K.F. De Beixedon said, "It's not a bad first step if you're trying to sterilize money."

Those who keep a close eye on infectious disease are quite keen about the germs on money. De Bexeidon is aware that money is one of the easiest ways to spread illness.

"I've gone to my favorite bank and there's this lady that I love to see and if she's coughing, I know it's going right on the cash," he said.

A 2002 study on American dollar bills found bacteria on 90 percent of them and a separate Swiss study found that the flu virus can live on money for up to two weeks.

"If you go buy a burger and you're exchanging money back and forth and then you take a bite of the burger. You're taking those viral particles right into your mouth," De Beixedon said

He said that coins can retain far less germs than paper bills, which is usually comprised of fabric. These days, many people prefer to avoid money handling all together. That's why paying with plastic and other ways of conducting business electronically, using your smart phone, are gaining in popularity.

"If it's a time when you're trying to avoid disease, using that app or using that credit card are the perfect ways to keep from getting infected," De Beixedon said.

But many Americans still think cash is king and so if you're touching money, remember to wash your hands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbankmoneycircle of healthcoronaviruschina
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
Cellphone injuries on the rise, especially among youth, data shows
Zebrafish used to help save boy with rare genetic condition
Daylight saving time may be bad for you, scientists say
UCLA doctors offer new procedure to treat knee osteoarthritis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
'The conviction was wrong': Rod Blagojevich gives 1st interview from home
4 injured in Aurora crash after shooting prompts police chase
Before and after: Rod Blagojevich's family photographed together after 7 years
AP FACT CHECK: Examining claims from the Democratic debate
Man shot, killed during apparent attempted robbery at Bronzeville motel
Warren presses Bloomberg to release former female employees from NDAs
Show More
Sanders says he's 'disowning' his sexist backers
Plans to improve historic Pullman Monument on South Side take shape
Bloomberg, Sanders under fierce attack at Democrats' Nevada debate
SWAT team speaks out after video captures dangerous Lake Michigan rescue
Blagojevich whistleblower calls former governor, Trump 'narcissistic buffoons'
More TOP STORIES News