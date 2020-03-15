City of Chicago officials announce restrictions for bars, restaurants that sell alcohol amid COVID-19 outbreak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6011143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Center for Disease Control says you should avoid large groups of people and stay at least 6 feet away from the nearest person.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- City of Chicago officials announced restrictions for bars and restaurants that sell liquor across the city in an effort to reduce community spread of COVID-19.Due to concerns of large gathering continuing through St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and Chicago Police Department will enforce all business establishments that sell liquor to have less than half of their regular maximum capacity. Any establishment that sells liquor will have a maximum capacity of 100 people.As part of efforts of limit large gatherings, city officials are requiring business owners to discontinue lining patrons up who are waiting for entry outside of establishments and on the public way.Officials also said BACP and CPD are working with local entrepreneurs and business owners to ensure they're monitor the new requirements.During an interview on "Meet the Press" Sunday, Pritzker also admonished young residents who are still going out and aren't taking the social distancing concept seriously."People aren't understanding, even if you're healthy, even if you're young, that you may be a carrier and you're going to hand it over to someone else," Pritzker said.Chicago's St. Patrick's Day parade and river dyeing usually bring hundreds of thousands of people downtown every year, but concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak have canceled festivities around the city this weekend.Some restaurants and bars stayed open to celebrate on Saturday, when the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois reached 64.