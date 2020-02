Coronavirus: Chicago, state health officials to provide update on COVID-19, reiterate risk remains low to public

EMBED >More News Videos Health officials all over the world are warning about the spread of a deadly strain of coronavirus. But what exactly is it?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and Illinois health officials will provide an update on the city's response to the 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 Thursday.Health officials will be joined by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce. They want to remind people that the risk to the general public remains low and that Chinatown is open for business.Illinois is the only state in the U.S. that can test for coronavirus on its own. The new test can determine if a person has the infection within just 24-hours, giving health officials an important tool to stop the illness from spreading.So far in the state of Illinois, two people have tested positive for COVID-19 . They have since been released from the hospital to home isolation.Health officials recommend the following steps to prevent the spread of viruses, including the seasonal flu:-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.-Avoid close contact with people who are sick.-Stay home when you are sick.-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.-Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.