City to add new protected bike lanes in Logan Square

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting this week, city officials will begin installing protected bike lanes in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The new lanes will be along Milwaukee from Western Avenue to California Avenue.

City officials said that stretch is one of the city's most heavily traveled bike routes and has been identified as a High Crash Corridor by the City's Vision Zero Action Plan.

In addition to the protected bike lanes, CDOT will be introducing infrastructure improvements that will clearly separate people biking from car traffic on Milwaukee Avenue including the installation of two new crosswalks, 35 new bike racks and, in 2021, a new bus boarding island at Milwaukee and Maplewood Avenue.

The city's Vision Zero Action Plan aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and distribute equitable travel resources through community engagement.

For more information, please visit www.the1stward.com/pb1.
