chicago fire department

Mayor Lightfoot, CFD to hold graduation ceremony for 88 new first responders amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lightfoot will join Fire Commissioner Ford II Tuesday to hold a graduation ceremony for 88 new firefighter EMTs as part of city's latest efforts to maximize emergency medical resources in the fight against COVID-19.

Tuesday's class of graduates will begin their assignments this week, further building on the more than 4,900 firefighters and paramedics in Chicago that are working every day to protect residents.

The graduation ceremony will recognize newly recruited firefighters who started classes in November of 2019. The ceremony is set to begin around 9:00 a.m. and is closed to the public.

The graduating class includes 16 military veterans, 14 former Chicago Police Officers and 26 former graduates of Chicago Public Schools. The 88 new Firefighters are 43% minority, and seven are women.

All candidates graduating today completed a rigorous six-month training course at the Robert Quinn Fire Academy that includes courses for certification as an emergency medical technician (EMT) and Illinois Firefighter or Fire Paramedic.

Earlier this spring, the Fire Department worked with the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) to break down training courses into smaller groups to ensure candidates practiced social distancing while still receiving the necessary training.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagobronzevillelori lightfootgraduationcoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoischicago fire departmentcovid 19 pandemicemtcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO FIRE DEPARTMENT
3 firefighters hurt during reported South Shore blaze
FAA proposes fining city nearly $1.3M, alleges airport regulation violations
CFD commander's son apologizes for hosting packed house party
Man found dead, firefighter injured in South Side house fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels to fly over Chicago as salute to health care workers fighting COVID-19
Oak Lawn Red Lobster apologizes for crowded wait on Mother's Day
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, slightly warmer Tuesday
Mayor Lightfoot, BACP set new rules for third-party food delivery apps amid COVID-19
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Show More
Chicago health and safety coronavirus resources
What to know about Illinois' 79,007 COVID-19 cases
6 cars involved in Chatham hit-and-run crash, police say
Justice delayed for thousands of defendants as many court cases are stalled because of COVID-19
Chicago area jobs hiring during COVID-19 pandemic include Mariano's, Jewel
More TOP STORIES News