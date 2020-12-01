coronavirus chicago

Huge parties violating Chicago COVID-19 restrictions continue, as city tries to crack down

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Photos from a party attended by hundreds of people in a Wicker Park club captured the city's attention Monday, and the business where it was held remains closed Tuesday. But big parties and other businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions have proven difficult for the city to eradicate entirely.

The Business Affairs and Consumer Protection department shared photos of the party at The Vault All Access from over the weekend. The city's task force reported 300 people there, most not wearing masks and not social distancing.

ABC7 Eyewitness News tried to reach the venue owner or party planner, but has been unable to.

BACP Commissioner Rosa Escareno said there have been complaints about parties every week since the city's COVID-19 Task Force was created. Three weeks ago, the city shut down another party at Chicago Sports Complex with 600 people in attendance. The Complex's assistant manager said the numbers were fewer, and that an event planner was supposed to cancel the party but did not.

ABC7 Eyewitness News was unable to reach the owner or the event planner.


"People aren't even supposed to be gathering in their homes, why would they think it's OK to gather with hundreds of complete strangers?" Escareno said.

Northwestern University political science professor Jamie Druckman is co-author of ongoing research on people's behavior and beliefs about COVID-19. In their most recent survey, Druckman said there is evidence of COVID-19 fatigue in Illinois.

"In terms of their proximity to being with people, being with people indoors, it's basically doubled from June to November, which is a concerning statistic," he said.

For anyone considering hosting a party, the Chicago COVID-19 Task Force is combing social media for invites. And if the city's inspectors and officers show up, not only is the party over but the host can face thousands of dollars in fines.
