Coronavirus

Clorox disinfectant wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021

A top Clorox executive says the shortage of disinfectant wipes will likely last until midway through 2021.

This is the third time this year that the Oakland-based company has pushed back to the timeline for easing nationwide shortages. In May, Clorox officials said they expected improvement by the Summer. Then in August, Clorox said restocking store shelves would take until the end of the year.

The company blames the recent surge in COVID-19 cases for creating a demand that's impossible to match.

Clorox is ramping up production to help produce more supplies. By February 2021, it will make and ship 1.5 million packages of wipes daily.

VIDEO: Cleanliness may provide 'false hope' when combating COVID-19, doctor says
EMBED More News Videos

It seems there is more of a focus on sanitation and wiping down surfaces as opposed to other ways people can effectively combat COVID-19. Doctors say physically distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask are behaviors we should be focusing on.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiconline shoppingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcloroxbusinesshealthy livingu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LaSalle veterans' home COVID-19 outbreak leaves 33 dead
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Illinois is handling COVID-19 vaccine distribution
2 girls killed in Ingleside house fire
Brandon Bernard tells victims' family 'I'm sorry' before execution
Man hurt in CPD shooting allegedly stole dog: prosecutors
Judge upholds firing of CPD officer accused of lying in Laquan McDonald case
Wisconsin court judge rules against Trump's election lawsuit
LaSalle veterans' home COVID-19 outbreak leaves 33 dead
Show More
DNA leads to arrest in 1999 Des Plaines murder
Illinois marks 3rd deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
More than 100 House Republicans back Trump's long-shot election lawsuit
Tommy Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62
More TOP STORIES News