Community voices opposition to closing of Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The public got a chance to be heard about the plan to close Westlake Hospital in west suburban Melrose Park Monday, and many are vocally opposing the plan.If the hospital closes, services like intensive care would be shifted to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.Dozens of medical professionals packed a public hearing, eager to voice their opposition to the plan to close Westlake. For the better part of a century, the hospital has served small west suburban communities like Melrose Park."You don't know how you're going to miss something 'til it's gone," said Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey.Pipeline Health purchased Westlake Hospital, and in February suddenly announced it would be shutting down."The competitive healthcare environment in the Chicago-area-there are three hospitals in a seven-mile radius of Westlake--along with a decrease in patient demand at Westlake have resulted in an unstainable financial strain on the hospital for many years, one that has accelerated in recent weeks," Pipeline said in a statement at the time it announced the closure.The news is not sitting well."They swore under oath that they would keep Westlake open," said State rep. Emanuel Chris Welch (IL-7).Doctors and nurses say Westlake has long been the west suburban safety net hospital. Closing it, they said, leaves the most vulnerable population without care."There are 50 behavior health beds at the hospital. That helps people throughout our community," said State Rep. Kathleen Willis (IL-77)."We've been inundated with calls saying, 'What's going to happen to us?'" said Health Commission Executive Director Jesse Rosas. "All I can do is say, we are going to stand behind you."