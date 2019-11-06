Health & Fitness

Construction to begin on new health center at site of old Target store in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Construction will begin Wednesday on a new community health center in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

It will be located inside the former Target store at 119th Street and Marshfield Avenue.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois is opening the center. It's expected to create 55o jobs in the area.

The center will offer free health and wellness classes, including yoga and nutrition classes, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.

Construction is expected to be finished by the middle of next year.
