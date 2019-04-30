Consumer Report: Best sunscreens

It may not feel like it now but summer will be here soon.In preparation for spending so much time in the sun, Consumer Reports has just released its list of the best sunscreens.After testing 82 products Consumer Reports once again gave its top rating to La Roche-Posay Melt-in sunscreen with a price tag of $36 a bottle.In second place is Bullfrog Land Sport Quik gel makes the list for $13 dollars.And for those who prefer to keep your hands clean, Trader Joe's Spray SPF 50 takes third place, costing only $6 a can.