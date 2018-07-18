CONSUMER REPORTS

Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents (WLS)

Consumer Reports
Sick of spots, bits of food and other grime on your dishes? Don't put all the blame on your dishwasher. It could be your detergent.

Consumer Reports testers clean hundreds of dirty dishes to reveal the best dishwasher detergents.

Melinda Montanaro and her family really rack up a lot of dirty dishes and she'd love to find a dishwasher detergent that can handle the task.

"I have a big family, four girls, so I just want to be able to load the dishwasher and have everything come out crystal clean and clear and save me a lot of time but that's usually not the case," Montanaro said.

Montanaro's family might create lots of dishes but they're no match for what Consumer Reports does to its dishes to test dishwasher detergents.

"We soil glassware with an emulsification of 17 different ingredients," said Joe Pacella, of Consumer Reports Testing.

Emulsification is a big word for an even bigger mess - It's a mixture of peanut butter, egg yolk and other sticky foods that's smeared onto glass dishes, baked on, and then loaded into dishwashers. All to find out which detergents tackle the mess the best.

"The best detergents will remove the soil completely, there will be no food deposits on the plates and there won't be any water spots," Pacella said.

Among the recommended detergents are familiar names like these Finish Powerball Tabs, as well as Cascade Complete ActionPacs with Dawn. Both are excellent for removing caked on foods.

However, Consumer Reports says you can actually get even cleaner while also saving money.

The top performing detergent wasn't a name brand -- it was Kirkland Signature's Dishwasher Pacs from Costco for less than half the cost per pod as the Finish or Cascade detergents.

And if you're a Sam's Club member, Member's Mark Ultimate Clean Dishwasher Pacs are excellent for cleaning dishes too.

Plus, testers found if you have hard water, like in Montanaro's home, they're also great for resisting water spots.

Consumer Reports says if you're still pre-rinsing your dishes - stop! Many of today's dishwashers have soil sensors so they actually perform better if you leave the food on and let the machine and your detergent do their jobs.

Click here for more information

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumer reportskitchen products
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Lower your electric bill as temps rise
Consumer Reports: Protect your family from ticks
Consumer Reports: Prevent skin cancer with sunscreen
Consumer Reports: Is YouTube watching your kids?
More consumer reports
HEALTH & FITNESS
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
Water Pik recalls electric toothbrush for fire hazard
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News