Consumer Reports: Healthy foods you can overdo

When it comes to healthy foods, you may think if some is good, more must be better. But hold on. Consumer Reports says it is possible to get too much of a good thing.Trying to follow a healthy diet? That's great, but Consumer Reports nutrition experts say you can overdo some healthy foods, even fruits and veggies.Best is to eat a wide variety of them. Sticking to just a few may mean you don't get all the nutrients you need and you could get too much of some.For instance, foods with beta carotene, the orange pigment plentiful in vegetables like carrots and sweet potatoes, supply the body with vitamin A and help fight cell damage. But eat too many of them, and your skin can turn orange. Cut back, and that color will fade.Many fruits and veggies are packed with fiber, as are beans and whole grains. But upping your fiber intake too much, too soon, can cause gas and bloating. Too much fiber overall may block the absorption of some nutrients."It's always best to get your fiber from foods that contain it naturally. Foods that are fortified with fiber may be more likely to cause stomach upset," Consumer Reports Health Editor Jesse Hirsch said.On to protein like meat, chicken, fish and tofu. More is better right?"In some people, too much protein can stress the kidneys and liver and may increase the risk of osteoporosis," Hirsch said.It's pretty easy to get the right amount of protein just by eating well-balanced meals. No need to add fortified foods, like protein bars.For most people, eating three servings of protein-rich foods daily, including non-meat items like yogurt and quinoa, is enough.Consumer Reports says that most healthy people who eat a wide variety of whole foods won't need vitamin and mineral supplements. Overuse of those can also lead to potential problems. Talk to your doctor before taking any type of nutritional supplement.