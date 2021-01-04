Cook County unveils COVID-19 vaccination registration form for unaffiliated healthcare workers

The online form will give healthcare workers the chance to register and receive information when a COVID-19 vaccine is ready for mass distribution in the county.
And with a limited supply, high risk individuals are being prioritized.
RELATED: When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line
Until now, the Cook County Department of Public Health had opened a registry for healthcare workers outside of hospital settings and medical practices to get the vaccine, but the rollout has been under a cloud of confusion.
Originally the language on the county's website indicated the registry was for all residents, then the county corrected itself and said it's only for healthcare workers.
Now county officials have changed their tune again and announced the registry will be for all.
Rose Slowikowski, a registered nurse anesthesiologist who works as an independent contractor, got her vaccine over the weekend after a labyrinthine process.
"For independent contractors like myself, there has been no link to get the vaccine or register for the vaccine," she said. "The communication, the information just wasn't there for providers like myself."
County officials said to keep checking the county website for the latest information as the COVID vaccine rollout continues.
"This is a difficult time because we know that there's a lot of interest in the vaccine- we're seeing surges around the country," said Dr. Kiran Joshi, Senior Medical Officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health.
According to the CDC, Illinois has received roughly 400,000 doses of the vaccine.
Over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that is just not enough, and added that at the current rate it would take nearly one and a half years to fully vaccinate the city.
While health systems work to get their employees and first responders inoculated as quickly as possible Will County is asking its residents to register online to streamline the process once the vaccine is more widely available.
Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Thirteen million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered so far; far under the 20,000,000 dose goal.
"There's a lag between doses available and being ordered by the providers in the states, shipping and vaccination, especially when you have Christmas and New Year's in the middle," U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said Monday morning.
Roughly 1.5 million vaccine doses were distributed in the last 72 hours.