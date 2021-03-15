Cook County launches COVID vaccine campaign 'My Shot'

"I've heard vaccine reluctance from residents across Cook County and understand why people are unsure. This campaign speaks directly to you," said Toni Preckwinkle, President, Cook County Board of Commissioners. "Like the featured individuals who shared their stories, everyone can identify at least one motivating reason that may inspire them to learn more and make the choice to get vaccinated. I've been vaccinated because it is safe, it protects us from this devastating virus and it's our best path forward."
Cook County Des Plaines COVID vaccine site opens
Preckwinkle said the $1.2 million campaign will reach out to communities that rank high on the Social Vulnerability Index in both English and Spanish through bus shelters, billboards and on the radio digital, video, print and social media.
The initiative strategically developed around a recent survey of more than a thousand Cook County residents, according to officials.
Cook County says the results show nearly a third of county adults being hesitant about the vaccine, with close to half the county's African American population expressing varying levels of doubt. Eighteen to 34 year olds were the most hesitant age group according to the county
The county has also reacted a website, myshotcookcounty.com, that features vaccine resources and FAQs.
"Just as we are bringing the vaccine into areas that have been most impacted by coronavirus, this campaign is hyper-targeted to reach our most vulnerable populations," said Israel Rocha, CEO, Cook County Health. "Essential in this stage of the fight against COVID-19 is this proactive effort to encourage vaccination."
Preckwinkle said right now, vaccine supply is not predictable enough to forecast when the county can move into 1B plus and IC and beyond. She said, "We hope and pray" there's enough vaccine to open eligibility to everyone on President Biden's May 1 timetable. Preckwinkle said with enough doses she thinks those shots can get in peoples arms with the current infrastructure in place.