Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart tests positive for the coronavirus, recovering at home

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from his office.

Dart last worked on Nov. 19 and received confirmation that he tested positive for the virus on Nov. 24, the release said.

He began feeling symptomatic on Nov. 20 and immediately self-quarantined, the office said.

"The Sheriff is uncertain where he contracted the virus but has been working around the clock to combat the virus at the Sheriff's Office," the release said.

Dart remains symptomatic and is under the care of his physician, officials said.
