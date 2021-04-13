COVID-19 vaccine

Cook County to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of blood clots

Anyone who received J&J vaccine experiencing blood clot symptoms asked to contact health care provider
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Cook County Health Department announced Tuesday morning that it will be pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The announcement comes after new guidance from the CDC and FDA warning of reports of blood clots in six women.

Cook County says anyone who has appointments to get a Johnson and Johnson vaccine will instead be offered either a Moderna or a Pfizer vaccine.

Those who do not wish to get either vaccine can call 833-308-1988 to cancel or reschedule their appointment.

The state of Indiana also announced that it would be pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Those with appointments for the Johnson and Johnson shots will be given either Pfizer or Moderna shots.



Cook County is set to release an additional 35,000 appointments at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The appointments will not include appointments for Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. The call center will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Anyone who has received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine and is experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot should contact their health care provider.
