Cook County Health to release 16K first-dose vaccine appointments

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Health said it will release approximately 16,000 Pfizer first-dose appointments on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.


The appointments will be made available for individuals eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ in the following locations:
-Triton College
-South Suburban College
-North Riverside Health Center
-Des Plaines

-Forest Park*
All vaccinations are by appointment only.

The Forest Park facility, originally scheduled to open on Friday, will now open a day earlier on Thursday, March 25.

RELATED | New Cook County vaccine site set to open in Forest Park

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
