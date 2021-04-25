Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,035 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths; Cook County vaccine sites expand walk-ins

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10541686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CDC vaccine advisers voted 10-4 to recommend lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,035 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 24 related deaths Sunday.There have been 1,321,033 total COVID cases, including 21,826 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Saturday night, 2,032 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 477 patients were in the ICU and 247 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 61,299 specimens for a total of 22,269,555 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 18-24, is 4.0%.A total of 10,913,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.IDPH announced it will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after a CDC panel voted 10-4 to recommend the pause on it to be lifted.Health officials said providers in the state who previously administered J&J will be able to immediately begin giving it again. Allocations by the federal government will start arriving again next week. Approximately 760,000 J&J vaccine doses were allotted to Illinois by the federal government before the pause, of which about 290,000 were administered.Cook County Health will be welcoming walk-ins at all of its mass vaccination sites beginning Monday. The Tinley Park and Matteson sites first opened for walk-ins on Wednesday.All Cook County Health mass vaccination sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for walk-ins.- Adams County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Champaign County: 1 male 60s- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s- Crawford County: 1 male 80s- Kane County: 1 male 70s- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s- Peoria County: 1 female 50s- Tazewell County: 1 male 50sThe Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16- and 17-year-olds. As such, it is important for these individuals to walk-in or make an appointment at a Pfizer site. Individuals age 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.Individuals can still make appointments ator by calling 833-308-1988, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.Cook County Health's mobile vaccination site in Summit will continue to offer walk-in availability; however, it is generally limited to individuals in the surrounding communities: Summit, McCook, Hodgkins, Justice, Bridgeview and Chicago Ridge.Chicago's city-run vaccination sites will begin allowing a limited number of walk-ins starting Friday, said CPDH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.This applies to all city of Chicago-run vaccination sites, including the United Center, Chicago State University, and Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.While a limited number of walk-ins will be welcome, appointments are still preferred.More vaccine is now being sent to the Chicago area and less downstate, and online demand for appointments have waned.A total of 8,736,002 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 113,814 doses. There were 125,524 doses reported administered in Illinois Friday.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s- DeWitt County: 1 male 60s- DuPage County: 1 male 90s- Fayette County: 1 male 50s- Hancock County: 1 male 60s- Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s- Knox County: 1 male 70s- McHenry County: 1 male 50s- McLean County: 1 male 60s- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s- Vermilion County: 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s- Woodford County: 1 male 70s