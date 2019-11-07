Health & Fitness

Cook County's first cold-related death of season reported in Avondale on Northwest Side

Ambulance

An ambulance drives on the street. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File)

CHICAGO -- A homeless man who died last week in Avondale is Chicago's first death related to cold exposure this season, the Cook County medical examiner's office announced Thursday.

On Nov. 1 at about 7:20 a.m., a passerby noticed a man in distress on a sidewalk in the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue and called 911, Chicago police said.

Paramedics arrived and treated the 58-year-old man, who was unresponsive, police said. He was taken to Community First Medical Center and pronounced dead about an hour later.

An autopsy released Thursday found he died as a result of coronary atherosclerosis with cold exposure and ethanol intoxication as contributing factors, the medical examiner's office said. The death was ruled accidental.

Police said the man was homeless and without any next of kin.

Last season, the medical examiner's office recorded 60 deaths in Cook County related to the cold between Sept. 14, 2018 and May 23, 2019.

The fatalities ranged in age between 12 and 93, according to medical examiner's office data. Three of the cold-related deaths this season came during January's polar vortex.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessavondalehealthcoldcook county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD Supt. Johnson announces retirement
Daycare worker fatally shot on way home from work on Far South Side ID'd
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Marijuana banned from public housing despite new law taking effect January
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side ID'd
Man fires shots into South Side club after being denied entry, 2 injured
Show More
Illinois man trapped in tree overnight after dog attack
1 dead after crash involving 3 semi trucks, 2 cars; NB I-55 closed in Wilmington
Man arrested in connection to murdered couple found on beach
Smoked salmon recalled due to botulism threat
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
More TOP STORIES News