Coronavirus Illinois Update: What to know about 66 COVID-19 cases, Chicago area effects

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS IN ILLINOIS:

March 14, 2020

March 13, 2020

March 12, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Doctor Irfan Hafiz, an infectious disease specialist at Northwestern Medicine in Woodstock and McHenry, answers your questions about COVID-19.

March 11, 2020

March 10, 2020

March 9, 2020

March 8, 2020

March 6, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos With a fifth Illinois resident testing positive for COVID-19, Senator Dick Durbin met with local health officials and the CDC officials on the response to coronavirus.

March 5, 2020

March 3, 2020

March 2, 2020

February 29, 2020

February 28, 2020

February 24, 2020

February 21, 2020

February 13, 2020

February 11, 2020

February 7, 2020

January 31, 2020

January 24, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos This is how you can prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep yourself healthy.

HOW IT SPREADS

Person-to-person: The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another (about 6 feet) via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objects: It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

When does spread happen? People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How efficiently does the virus spread? How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (like measles), while other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people (if spread is sustained). The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.

There is still more to be learned: COVID-19 is an emerging disease and there is more to learn about its transmissibility, severity, and other features and what will happen in the United States. New information will further inform the risk assessment.

SYMPTOMS



Fever



Cough



Shortness of breath

EMBED >More News Videos Dr. Mark Loafman, chairman of Family Medicine at Cook County Health, explains the proper technique and duration for washing your hands to prevent the spread of illnesses. Scrubbing should continue for at least 20 seconds, which happens to be the amount of time it takes to hum the"Happy Birthday" song twice.

RELATED STORIES AND RESOURCES:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the number of novel coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. and around the world, the number of confirmed Illinois cases has reached 66.We'll update this page with the latest local information to keep you and your family safe. You can find all of ABC7's latest reporting on the COVID-19 outbreak here. COUNTY BY COUNTY BREAKDOWN OF CONFIRMED CASESCook County/Chicago: 40 casesLake County: 2 casesKane County: 2 casesMcHenry County: 2 casesSangamon County: 2 casesDuPage County: 1 caseNorthwestern University confirmed that a second employee has tested positive for COVID-19.The university identified the patient as a staff member in the Office of the Registrar on the Evanston campus. The employee serves in a role with "limited face-to-face interaction with students or faculty," the school said.The employee is self-isolating off campus, the school said.The Sangamon County Department of Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing Illinois' total to 66.A patient at Memorial Medical Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department said. The patient is in critical condition at the hospital. No other details about the patient's age, gender or source of infection are known at this time.Sangamon County officials reported a second coronavirus patient, who was tested at an outpatient facility.No other details on the second patient are known at this time.The parent of a Thornwood High School student has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the South Holland school district announced Saturday.Thornton Township High School District 205 said the parent visited the school on March 4 for a meeting with staff. The district is now working to identify who came into contact with the parent at the south suburban school.As a precautionary measure, the high school is closing on March 16, one day earlier than the state-mandate school closure period.Governor JB Pritzker announced 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including the first cases for both central and southern Illinois.The newest cases come from Cook, Lake, Cumberland, Woodford, St. Claire and DuPage counties.The DuPage County case is a woman in her 60s who resides at a private long-term care facility. The facility has been locked down to outside visitors, according to the governor.The governor also announced his administration will file a federal waiver to expand Medicaid coverage as COVID-19 continues to spread.Northwestern University confirmed Friday that an employee in the Kellogg School of Management has tested positive for coronavirus.The university said the employee works in the school's Global Hub on the Evanston campus. The employee is now self-isolating off campus, according to university officials.All students, faculty and staff who may have been in direct contact with the employee are being asked to self-isolate, the university said.Illinois officials announced plans to close all schools in an effort to limit COVID-19 spread as the total of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 64.Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all public and private K-12 schools will close from Tuesday, March 17, through March 30.The announcement Friday came as Illinois health officials announced 14 more patients have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 64.Lake County, Illinois declares disaster proclamation as a proactive measure that will allow the county to access additional state and federal funding and resources for coronavirus response efforts. The proclamation follows a recommendation by the Lake County Board of Health at its March 12 executive board meeting.President Donald Trump declares a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.The Archdiocese of Chicago announced it has suspended all services, including Masses, effective Saturday evening. It has also closed all schools operated by the Archdiocese beginning Monday, March 16.Chicago-based Grubhub held a press conference with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announcing that the food ordering and delivery service will suspend the collection of up to $100 million in fees from independent restaurants. The company will also set up a charitable fund for impacted drivers and restaurants.A student at St. Margaret of Scotland School tested positive for COVID-19. The school will be closed until March 23 and Mass will not be held on March 13. The school was already scheduled to be closed from March 16-20 for spring break.The testing of potential COVID-19 patients is "failing" according to a top doctor from the National Institutes of Health.That that dire assessment came Thursday just as President Trump hailed government testing, saying it "has been going very smooth."An I-Team reality check of coronavirus testing turns up disappointment and distress, and sometimes no answers.Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has issued new guidelines around large gatherings in public spaces as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state climbs to 32.Pritzker recommended Thursday that all public gatherings and community events that are expected to attract 250 people or more be canceled or postponed. The recommendation aligns with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The governor also mandated that events of 1,000 or more people be canceled or postponed immediately.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city will also enforce the ban against events exceeding 1,000 individuals.The actions come as Illinois health officials announced seven more individuals have tested positive for novel coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 32.In Chicago, a woman in her 40s and a child are among the new cases announced Thursday. Two women in their 70s and a man in his 50s were also confirmed in Cook County.Illinois health officials also announced two new cases outside of Cook County: a Kane County man in his 70s and a McHenry County man in his 60s.As more people across the country test positive for the novel coronavirus, and as the death toll climbs, some experts fear the virus could "spread like wildfire" among Chicago's homeless population without proper precautions.It's unclear if there are any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the homeless, but because of the obstacles they face, some say it's inevitable.The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police held a press conference to call on the Chicago Police Department and City of Chicago to change police procedures in light of the spread of novel coronavirus.Among the things FOP president Kevin Graham asked for was the end of roll calls out of concern for bringing together large groups of first responders.The Chicago Bulls returned home from Orlando on Thursday and announced they will stop all basketball operations activities for the next few days as a "proactive measure to social distance."No player has reported symptoms at this time and all players, coaches and basketball operations personnel have been asked to remain in the Chicagoland area, the team said.The Walt Disney Co. on Thursday announced the temporary closure of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim in response to the expanding threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.The closure will go into effect this Saturday and last through the end of March. The company said it will work with visitors who want to change or cancel their visits and will provide refunds on hotel bookings.The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced the games that were scheduled to start next week would go on, but played in mostly empty arenas.Major League Baseball has officially suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks."This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans. MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season," a statement by MLB read.The NHL is following the NBA's lead and suspending its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Thursday it is pausing its season, one day after the NBA suspended play after a player tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19.Hinsdale District School District 86 officials decided Wednesday night to cancel classes for Thursday. Events and activities are also being put on hold.The Latin School of Chicago announced Thursday that it would be closed, with a tentative plan to reopen on April 6 after spring break. The school said there are no reports of anyone in the school community with COVID-19.The Bernard Zell Ansche Emet Day School in Lakeview announced that it would be closed again on Thursday amid COVID-19 concerns. The school was closed earlier in the week and reopened for class on Wednesday.Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park remains closed until at least March 18 after an employee there tested positive.Six additional cases of coronavirus were announced, bringing the total in Illinois to 25. Five of the cases are in Cook County and a sixth is in Lake County.The Lake County case is a man in his 50s. The other cases involve a man in his 80s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s.The origin of the six new infections remain unknown, but the patients are all in isolation, according to Illinois officials.Officials announced the postponement of the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade and river dyeing as well as the South Side and Northwest Side parades. Naperville also announced that it is canceling its parade.St. Patrick's Day festivities bring hundreds of thousands of people downtown every year, with the downtown parade and river dyeing. But concerns over spreading COVID-19 led to the postponement. Mayor Lightfoot said they will work with officials to possibly reschedule events for a later date.Old St. Pat's Church's first annual Shamrock'n the Block has also been postponed, the church said, in light of the mayor's decision to cancel official festivities. They said all tickets purchased will be honored at the rescheduled event.State and local leaders continue to stress that the general public is still at a low risk of contracting the new coronavirus. But because of the massive scale of these festivities, which draw more than a million people in close proximity, leaders determined allowing the events to go on would be an unnecessary risk.In a daily briefing, Governor JB Pritzker announced eight new confirmed cases, including the first confirmed cases of Illinois residents outside of Chicago and Cook County. The new cases include a man in his late teens in McHenry County and a woman in her 60s in Kane County.Neither patient had a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known case of COVID-19, making them possibly among the first cases of community transmission in the state.The other six new cases include four people from Cook County -- a man in his 70s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 40s -- and two men in their 40s from Chicago."We know this is going to spread," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "We're probably not at the peak now. So everything we do now will help determine how high that peak gets."Four Chicago area schools were closed on March 10, as Resurrection High School in Norwood Park and Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in Lakeview joined Loyola Academy in Wilmette and Vaughn Occupational High School.Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration as four new cases of coronavirus were announced, bringing the state's total to 11.Two of the four cases were linked to a previous case of a CPS employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The third case is a woman in her 50s who traveled to Illinois from California and the fourth case is a woman in her 70s who returned from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19. Health officials said all are in good condition.The governor's disaster declaration, which is Illinois' version of a state of emergency, will open up state and federal resources, including federal disaster aid, to address the spread of the novel coronavirus.Loyola Academy in Wilmette closed March 9 after school officials said a student and the student's family were exposed to a person with COVID-19.Health officials confirmed a seventh case of coronavirus in Illinois, a Chicago man in his 60s. Officials said the man is in serious condition and the case is not related to any travel nor is it connected to any of the previous cases in Illinois, meaning it might be the state's first case of community spread.Dr. Allison Arwady, CDPH's commissioner, said that the man is a Chicago resident and he's currently hospitalized in serious condition.Amtrak also announced that a person who traveled on a train from Chicago to St. Louis last week tested positive for coronavirus.A sixth case of coronavirus in Illinois was confirmed to be a Chicago Public Schools employee at Vaughn Occupational High School. The school will be closed until March 18.The woman, who is in her 50s, was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in San Francisco in February. The same ship is now quarantined off the coast of California with more than a dozen new cases of the virus.Vaughn serves more than 200 students with intellectual and physical disabilities.U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin joined local health officials, as well as CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Dr. Jay C. Butler, to discuss how the federal and local governments are working together to respond to the novel coronavirus. Durbin also gave an update on the possibility of a vaccine. He said health officials are saying that could take a year or two.Illinois' fifth positive coronavirus case was released to home quarantine after doctors determined he would be able to recover at home, hospital officials said. RUSH officials said while the patient was still showing symptoms, he "no longer requires hospitalization."Illinois public health officials announced a fifth Illinois resident has tested positive for COVID-19. The Cook County resident in his 20s recently traveled to Italy, where officials said he acquired the virus and is being treated at RUSH Medical Center.The state has three testing labs up and running, and patients testing negative for flu are being asked to volunteer to be tested for COVID-19. This "surveillance testing" is in an effort to assess whether community spread of the virus is occurring.The Illinois Department of Public Health created a COVID-19 information hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website The state's third confirmed coronavirus patient is released from Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.The Archdiocese of Chicago announced it is suspending physical contact during the sign of peace due to the spread of novel coronavirus.Holy water fonts are being temporarily suspended, along with the wine cup at Communion. The changes are based on guidance from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Divine Worship and are effective immediately.Priests are also required to wash their hands before Mass begins and use hand sanitizer before and after Communion.Illinois health officials confirmed that a fourth person has tested positive for COVID-19. The fourth patient, a woman in her 70s, is the husband of the person who is the third patient. Both are in good condition.It is not clear how the man became infected. An emergency command center is now operating inside Northwest Community Hospital.The Inspired Home Show, one of Chicago's biggest conventions, has been canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.A Cook County patient became the third patient to test positive for coronavirus in Illinois. The patient was treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.Loyola University Chicago announced it is bringing students studying abroad in Rome back home over concerns about the novel coronavirus."It kinda hurts," one student said. "We had trips planned we can't get our money back for, and places I wanted to see."Health officials said COVID-19 testing would be expanded to central Illinois and downstate. Officials said patients exhibiting influenza-style symptoms would be tested for coronavirus."Number one, the risk is low," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "The level of preparedness is very high, and in the event we need to scale up our efforts we are uniquely qualified to do so."Concerns about the new coronavirus also prompted changes at Catholic churches in Chicago and the state of Illinois for the safety of clergy and parishioners.A "Support Chinatown in Chicago" restaurant crawl was held to support Chinatown businesses and combat fears about novel coronavirus."No confirmed cases down here. Everyone's healthy," said Carlos Matias, who organized the crawl. "The food is still delicious, and we should be supporting these small businesses."Some merchants in Chinatown are still reporting a drop in business of 80 percent or more."These business owners haven't done anything to deserve that," said Ally Lee, who attended the crawl. "Nothing's changed in the quality of the food or the goods that you're buying here."A Chicago woman, who would later be confirmed as the state's sixth confirmed patient, disembarks from the Grand Princess cruise ship in San Francisco after traveling to Mexico.Illinois and Chicago health officials remind people that the risk to the general public remains low. Officials were joined by the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce to reiterate that Chinatown is open for business and safe.Fears of the virus have turned Chicago's Chinatown into a virtual ghost town. Busy sidewalks and restaurants typically teeming with lunchtime crowds were all but empty Thursday. Some locations have seen a 50% decrease in traffic and have had to reduce staffing.Illinois became the first state to be able to test for the novel coronavirus on its own.The new testing technology will allow health officials to detect and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus as the CDC prepares to see more cases show up in the United States as well."The test has received an emergency use authorization approval from the Food and Drug Administration, and can be tested now at these state laboratories," said Dr. Anne Schuchat with the CDC.The new test can determine if a person has the infection within just 24-hours, giving health officials an important tool to stop the illness from spreading.A Chicago husband and wife who became the first two cases of coronavirus in Illinois were released from the hospital. Both were treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and later released to home monitoring. Health officials said they have made a full recovery.State health officials said the Chicago couple will remain home where they will be monitored daily until the CDC clears them to leave their house. Health officials are tracing people who have been near the couple.Great Lakes naval base learned Thursday that military installations near 11 major airports, including the north suburban base, might become quarantine locations for those under observation for contracting the virus, should U.S. Department of Health and Human Services facilities fill up. There are also other locations that are not military-related that have been identified, local navy officials said.The CDC announced that the first human-to-human coronavirus transmission in the U.S. was from a Chicago woman to her husband, the second confirmed case in Illinois.The Illinois Department of Public Health said the woman in her 60s, who was the first case reported in Illinois, is stable and doing well. Local health officials said the patient's husband reported his symptoms on Tuesday and was hospitalized before his test results came back positive for coronavirus.Both patients are being monitored in isolation at the St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, hospital officials confirmed on Thursday.A Chicago resident became the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after she returned from traveling in Wuhan, China. The CDC said that the patient, a woman in her 60s, traveled to Wuhan in late December and returned to the U.S. on January 13.The woman was not showing symptoms when she returned, but started feeling unwell a few days after returning, the CDC said."She was administering to her elderly father, who was sick while she was there," said Illinois Senator Dick Durbin. "She came home and started feeling the symptoms.""She called ahead to alert her doctor to her illness, rather than just presenting to a clinic or an emergency department," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. "This is exactly what any potentially ill returning traveler from Wuhan should do."1. A Chicago woman becomes the first case of novel coronavirus in Illinois after returning from Wuhan, China, health officials announced in early February. She was treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and was later released to home monitoring. Health officials say she has made a full recovery.2. The husband of Illinois' first confirmed case tested positive for the virus. He was also treated at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and has since been released and is said to have made a full recovery.3. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive and was treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, health officials announced on February 29. It remains uncertain how the man become infected but Pritzker said the husband had traveled to a state with community transmission. They were released on March 5.4. The wife of Illinois 3rd case, a woman in her 70s, also tested positive for novel coronavirus. She was quarantined at home as advised by health officials. Both she and her husband were reported in good condition.5. A Cook County resident in his 20s tested positive and was announced by health officials on March 5. He flew into Chicago through O'Hare Airport earlier in the month after traveling from Italy, where officials said he contracted the virus. He was hospitalized in isolation at RUSH Medical Center and listed in stable condition. He has since been released to recover in self-quarantine at home.6. A Chicago Public Schools employees at Vaughn Occupational High School tested positive, health officials announced on March 6. The patient is a woman in her 50s who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in San Francisco on February 21 after traveling to Mexico. March 4 the cruise line announced a quarantine of the ship off the coast of California with more than a dozen confirmed cases of the virus. It was also learned that other passengers on the cruise to Mexico were also infected. She is a special education classroom assistant at the school that serves more than 200 students with intellectual and physical disabilities.7. A Chicago man in his 60s is announced by health officials as a positive case on March 8. Officials listed the man in serious condition and the case is not related to any travel nor is it connected to any of the previous cases in Illinois. The Chicago Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health said he might be the state's first case of community spread.8. The patient is a female family member of the CPS employee at Vaughn Occupational High School that recently tested positive after a cruise vacation. Governor JB Pritzker announced the case on March 9. The patient is listed in good condition. No other information is available at this time.9. The patient is a female family member of the CPS employee at Vaughn Occupational High School that recently tested positive after a cruise vacation. Governor JB Pritzker announced the case on March 9. The patient is listed in good condition. No other information is available at this time.10. A woman in her 50s, who traveled from California to Illinois to work at Cinespace Film Studios tested positive for the virus. As of March 9, no other information is available at this time. She is listed in good condition.11. A woman in her 70s was confirmed as a positive case, according to Governor JB Pritzker on March 9. She has returned from an Egyptian cruise linked to COVID-19. She is listed in good condition.12. A Kane County woman in her 60s became the first Illinois resident outside of Chicago and Cook County to test positive for novel coronavirus on March 10. She does not have a history of travel to an affected area and no connection to a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.13. A McHenry County teen tested positive for COVID-19, according to health officials on March 10. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.14. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.15. A Cook County woman in her 60s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.16. A Cook County woman in her 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.17. A Cook County man in his 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.18. A Chicago man in his 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.19. A Chicago man in his 40s tested positive, according to officials on March 10. No further information is available at this time. Public health officials are still investigating the travel history of the individuals and any potential contact with a known COVID-19 case. The patient is in isolation and is said to be doing well.20. A Lake County (Ill.) man in his 50s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.21. A Cook County man in his 80s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.22. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.23. A Cook County man in his 70s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.24. A Cook County woman in her 50s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.25. A Cook County man in his 40s tested positive, officials said on March 11. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.26. A Chicago woman in her 40s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.27. A Chicago child tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.28. A Cook County woman in her 70s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.29. Another Cook County woman in her 70s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.30. A Cook County man in his 50s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.31. A Kane County man in his 70s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.32. A McHenry County man in his 60s tested positive, officials said on March 12. The source of the infection is unknown and the patient is in isolation.33. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.34. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.35. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.36. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.37. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.38. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.39. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.40. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.41. A Chicago resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.42. A Cook County resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.43. A Cook County resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.44. A Cook County resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.45. A Cook County resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.46. A Lake County resident tested positive, officials said on March 13. Their age, gender and the source of infection are all unknown.So what do we know about novel coronavirus? In addition to the their FAQ page , here's a quick look at what's known about COVID-19, according to the CDC The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website