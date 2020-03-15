Coronavirus

Coronavirus closures: Disney Stores closing in North America, restaurants suspending dine-in options

Several stores are closing nationwide and worldwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

These closures are intended to promote social distancing, the act of decreasing person-to-person contact in order to slow the spread of the disease. Each infected person spreads to two or three others on average, researchers estimate.

List of major closures:



The latest:



Disney Stores in North America will be closed beginning March 17.

Sweetgreen says it will "shift to a pickup + delivery only ordering experience" per current health guidelines. Fast-casual chain Cava also said it is suspending dine-in at its locations.

More closures:



Chick-fil-A is transitioning to drive-thru service only, while others may offer takeout, delivery or mobile ordering options.

Starbucks will be moving to a "to go" model in all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks." This means that stores will not allow seating, but "customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the "order ahead" feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive thru and use delivery," the company said in a statement.

Lululemon will also close all stores in North America starting March 17 through March 27.

Warby Parker said in an email to customers that it had closed its stores through March 27.

Nike is closing stores in multiple countries around the world, including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Wine and spirit stores in some Pennsylvania counties will close March 17 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Urban Outfitters is closing all of its stores worldwide. The retailer plans to reopen on March 28, but "because the situation is complex and evolving rapidly, our plans may change." Urban Outfitters said it will continue to pay employees, and customers can still shop on the store's website.

Walmart, the largest retailer in America, said that it will modify its hours at its 4,700 U.S. stores in response to the pandemic.

24-hour grocery chains Wegmans, Kroger and Publix are adjusting their times due to cleaning and restocking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple announced that it is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global coronavirus pandemic. CEO Tim Cook tweeted Saturday that Apple would temporarily close those stores until March 27.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
